Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.46 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $154.36 million and $6.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 367,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

