Craig Hallum Lowers Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target to $4.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BWEN. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWEN

Broadwind Stock Up 0.9 %

BWEN stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Broadwind by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.