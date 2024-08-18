Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in July

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Covivio Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $51.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Covivio has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.
