Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 14,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 1,468,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,014. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.52.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

