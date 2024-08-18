Coq Inu (COQ) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Coq Inu has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $91.32 million and $2.35 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000127 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $1,833,401.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

