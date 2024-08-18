Contrasting Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67% Spruce Power -61.34% -7.07% -1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Talen Energy and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Talen Energy presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Talen Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talen Energy and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 0.00 $613.00 million N/A N/A Spruce Power $79.86 million 0.70 -$65.83 million ($2.68) -1.13

Talen Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Spruce Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

