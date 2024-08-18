Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 437,400 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Contango Ore Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. 35,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,154. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $25.32.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50). On average, analysts expect that Contango Ore will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTGO
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Contango Ore
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.