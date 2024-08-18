Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 437,400 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Contango Ore Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. 35,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,154. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50). On average, analysts expect that Contango Ore will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Contango Ore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Contango Ore during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 55.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

