Concordium (CCD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $362,593.25

Concordium (CCD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Concordium has a total market cap of $32.51 million and $362,593.25 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Concordium alerts:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,384,500,237 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,850,429 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

