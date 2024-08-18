Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.60. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 48,979 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

