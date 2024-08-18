Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $352.40 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $42.06 or 0.00070263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $352.40 million and approximately $25.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007767 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,799 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,799.18937623 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.32609509 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $27,835,857.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

