Compound (COMP) Price Tops $43.90

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $367.82 million and $27.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $43.90 or 0.00073516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007727 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,800 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,799.18937623 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.32609509 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $27,835,857.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

