Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Compass Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Featured Articles

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the technology sectors, including the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

