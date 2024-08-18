Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance
Compass Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Compass Digital Acquisition
