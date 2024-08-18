CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of COMM opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $840.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CommScope by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,074,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

