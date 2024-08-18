Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,550,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,371 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

