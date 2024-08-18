Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Sells C$722,390.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.30, for a total value of C$722,390.00.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
