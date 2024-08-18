CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,120,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 25,610,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.75. 1,296,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,336. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,200,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,787,000 after buying an additional 1,028,805 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CNX Resources by 533.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

