CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1,690.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,986,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

