Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Clariant has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

