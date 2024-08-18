Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 75,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 98,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,945. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

