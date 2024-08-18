Citigroup Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.06.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.