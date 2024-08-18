Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) PT Raised to $7.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CIFR stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

