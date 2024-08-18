Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($5.22) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.79). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($5.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($15.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($16.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($7.47) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

