Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Reduced by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.41. 1,077,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

