Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 335,669.2% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 43,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,880.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 38,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,302,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.