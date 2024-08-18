Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,116 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.8% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. The firm has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

