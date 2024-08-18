Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,548. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $185.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

