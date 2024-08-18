Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 181,401 shares changing hands.

Chamberlin Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,517.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The company offers grey iron castings for the automotive sector, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering applications; cast iron radiators and consumer products in fitness and cookware markets; and grey, ductile, and alloyed iron castings for a range of applications, including power generation, renewable energy, bearing housings, steelworks, construction, and compressors.

