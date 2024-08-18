Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB remained flat at $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 162,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.45.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
