Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB remained flat at $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 162,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.