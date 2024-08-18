CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Update

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.
CBIZ Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $69.14. 185,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $86.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
