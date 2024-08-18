CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Update

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CBZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

CBIZ Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at about $40,590,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,148,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $19,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $69.14. 185,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $86.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.