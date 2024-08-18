Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.94

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.94 and traded as low as $77.20. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.55.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.