Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $156.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $67,686,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $39,997,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,416,236 shares of company stock worth $297,840,285 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

