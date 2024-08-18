Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.55.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$124.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.90. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$143.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,315. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

