Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,393,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

