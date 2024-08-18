CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,316,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 5,337,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.7 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Get CapitaLand Ascendas REIT alerts:

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.