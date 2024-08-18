CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,316,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 5,337,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.7 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.31.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
