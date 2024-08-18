Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.98% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $111,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,427,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,580,000 after acquiring an additional 666,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,856,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 124,671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

