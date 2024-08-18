CAP Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,924,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.