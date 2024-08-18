CAP Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CAP Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 655,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $262.54. 3,495,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 495.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,643 shares of company stock worth $50,749,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

