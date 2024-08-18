CAP Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,164. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

