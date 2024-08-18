Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.