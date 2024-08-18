Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,980,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 28,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. 2,827,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.