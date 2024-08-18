Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

CNI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $112.92. 535,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,841. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

