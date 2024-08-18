Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $6.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.22.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 888.18% and a negative return on equity of 168.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 639,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 252,778 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

