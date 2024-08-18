Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.03.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Wedbush lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE CPT opened at $119.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

