Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 484,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camden National Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 36,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,267. The stock has a market cap of $553.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. Camden National has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

