Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,961 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

