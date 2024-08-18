Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.91.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.57 and a 200 day moving average of $458.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

