Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RWJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,860. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

