Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,303,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 212,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 171,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,656. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $173.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average of $164.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.