Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 411,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,897. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

