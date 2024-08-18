Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 997,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

